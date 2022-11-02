Comerica Bank Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 28.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 592,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

