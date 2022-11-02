Comerica Bank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,279,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,788.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

