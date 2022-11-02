Comerica Bank Has $1.61 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,622.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.