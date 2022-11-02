Comerica Bank Has $1.66 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Semtech Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.