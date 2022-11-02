Comerica Bank Has $1.67 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,376,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,100,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 92.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 241,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -0.13. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.