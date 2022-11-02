Comerica Bank Has $1.67 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.00. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.