Comerica Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

