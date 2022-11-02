Comerica Bank Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

