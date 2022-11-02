Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

