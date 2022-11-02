Comerica Bank Invests $1.67 Million in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.52.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

