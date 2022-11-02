Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

