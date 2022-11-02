Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

