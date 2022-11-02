Comerica Bank Sells 1,705 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,446,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

