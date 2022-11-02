Comerica Bank Sells 275 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

