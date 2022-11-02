Comerica Bank Sells 527 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

