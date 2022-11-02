Comerica Bank Sells 6,920 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,627. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

