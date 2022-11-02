Comerica Bank Sells 7,887 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,932 shares of company stock worth $4,373,483 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

