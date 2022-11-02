Comerica Bank Sells 830 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

