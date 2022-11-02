Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,876,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after buying an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

