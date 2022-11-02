Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

