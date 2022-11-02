Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Lowered to €69.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €75.00 ($76.53) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Shares of CODYY opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.