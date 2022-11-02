Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Compass Group Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

