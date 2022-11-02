ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $969.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

