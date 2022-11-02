Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 31.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $2,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

