Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s previous close.

CTGO stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Contango Ore has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

