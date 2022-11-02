ContextLogic (WISH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ContextLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,329,635 shares in the company, valued at $40,089,745.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,329,635 shares in the company, valued at $40,089,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,681,672 shares of company stock worth $21,998,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ContextLogic by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

