Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Continental Resources Company Profile

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

