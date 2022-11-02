Contrasting CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and Community West Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $468.02 million 8.42 $212.52 million $1.54 18.31 Community West Bancshares $49.83 million 2.50 $13.10 million $1.47 9.70

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CVB Financial pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVB Financial and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community West Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

CVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 41.25% 10.82% 1.30% Community West Bancshares 25.15% 12.41% 1.14%

Summary

CVB Financial beats Community West Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. It operates through a network of seven branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard, and Paso Robles. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

