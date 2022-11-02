Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CJR.B. Cormark decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.93 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

