Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,267 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,006.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

