Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 27,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Coupang Stock Performance
NYSE CPNG opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 103,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.
Coupang Company Profile
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
