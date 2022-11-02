Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

