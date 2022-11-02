Cowen Begins Coverage on SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SES AI stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. SES AI has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $84,881.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,159 shares of company stock worth $711,577.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

