Cowen Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $203.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $163.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,853 shares of company stock worth $31,548,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 30.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

