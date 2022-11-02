Cowen Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Shares of CVX opened at $182.22 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

