Cowen Initiates Coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREYR Battery stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.