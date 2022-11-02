Cowen Initiates Coverage on SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $6.00 on Monday. SES AI has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $84,881.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 144,159 shares of company stock worth $711,577 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

