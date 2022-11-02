Cowen Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRNS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

