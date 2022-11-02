Cowen Raises Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $42.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

COHU opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

