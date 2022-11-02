Cowen Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $341.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $389.00 to $341.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.73.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day moving average is $317.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

