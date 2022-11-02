Credit Suisse Group Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $61.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

