Credit Suisse Group Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.98 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

