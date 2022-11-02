Credit Suisse Group Cuts Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €94.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €99.00 ($101.02) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

