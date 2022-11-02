Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $122.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

NYSE W opened at $37.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.95. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,819 shares of company stock valued at $625,463 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

