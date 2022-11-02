Credit Suisse Group Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $240.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.62.

Shares of GTLS opened at $229.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $231.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

