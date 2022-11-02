Credit Suisse Group Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $240.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.62.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
Shares of GTLS opened at $229.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $231.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.