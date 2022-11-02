Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

