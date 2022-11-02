Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
