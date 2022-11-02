Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Lowered to CHF 5.50

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.
Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:CS opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
