Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Lowered to CHF 5.50

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

NYSE:CS opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

