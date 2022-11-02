Credit Suisse Group Raises Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €5.50

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.
Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.22 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
