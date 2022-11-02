Credit Suisse Group Raises Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €5.50

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.22 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.