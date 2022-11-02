CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 75.71%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

