CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

